Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Air Canada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Air Canada from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.17 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

