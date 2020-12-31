AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Shares Gap Up to $0.86

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.86, but opened at $1.11. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 492,355 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.29% of AIkido Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spherix Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University.

