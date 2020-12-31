Agentix (NASDAQ:AGTX) Trading Up 25%

Agentix Corp. (NASDAQ:AGTX) shares were up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 128,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54,368% from the average daily volume of 235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

About Agentix (NASDAQ:AGTX)

Agentix Corp. develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat metabolic diseases, peripheral neuropathy, progressive lung disease, and ischemic reperfusion injury. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dana Point, California. Agentix Corp. is a subsidiary of Applied Biosciences Corp.

