AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Shares Down 26.1%

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) traded down 26.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.85. 918,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 258,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter.

AeroCentury Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

