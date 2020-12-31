AeroCentury (NASDAQ:ACY) Shares Gap Down to $13.85

AeroCentury Corp. (NASDAQ:ACY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $10.20. AeroCentury shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 13,601 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

AeroCentury (NASDAQ:ACY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter.

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

