Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.75. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 678,583 shares changing hands.

AAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.94.

The stock has a market cap of C$319.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.90.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

