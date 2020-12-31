Advanced Drainage Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 600 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 953% compared to the average daily volume of 57 put options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $84.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 8,066 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $512,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,271.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,068,549 shares of company stock valued at $151,501,989 in the last ninety days. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

