adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Given a €260.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas AG (ADS.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €264.00 ($310.59).

Shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) stock opened at €297.90 ($350.47) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €282.29 and a 200 day moving average of €264.33. adidas AG has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

