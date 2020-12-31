AdEx Network (ADX) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One AdEx Network token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $39.36 million and $2.04 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00039316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00295889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00026143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.16 or 0.01977303 BTC.

AdEx Network Token Profile

ADX is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,069,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,927,138 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

AdEx Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

