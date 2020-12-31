Adamera Minerals Corp. (ADZ.V) (CVE:ADZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Adamera Minerals Corp. (ADZ.V) (CVE:ADZ)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. Adamera Minerals Corp. (ADZ.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 31,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.13, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$18.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00.

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

