Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) were up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 153,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 402,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.78.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,458,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 203,582 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,357,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 243,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 86,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.