Actinium (ACM) Achieves Market Cap of $212,303.14

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a market capitalization of $212,303.14 and approximately $30,728.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 27,270,150 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

