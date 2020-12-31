ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Shares Down 0.5%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.61. 17,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 322,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

ACSAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39.

ACS, Actividades de ConstrucciÃ³n y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, and airport works; residential and social facilities and installations; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

