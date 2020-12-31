Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) rose 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 180,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 227,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

ACER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.