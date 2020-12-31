Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.96

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as low as $2.55. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 129,200 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on ACER. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.