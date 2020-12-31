ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.92.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $789.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million. Research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

In other ACCO Brands news, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,560.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,472. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 442,671 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,741,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 92,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

