Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.22.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock.

Accenture stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.41. The company had a trading volume of 37,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,194. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.57, for a total transaction of $2,127,699.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

