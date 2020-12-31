Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 521,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of AKR opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.