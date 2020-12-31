Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $320.47

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $320.47 and last traded at $319.31, with a volume of 547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $312.91.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.98.
In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Abiomed Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABMD)
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.