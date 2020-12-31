Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $320.47

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $320.47 and last traded at $319.31, with a volume of 547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $312.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.98.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

