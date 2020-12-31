Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABT opened at $108.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $115.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.