AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.30

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 5566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised AB SKF (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB SKF (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

