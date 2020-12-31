$99.04 Million in Sales Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to post $99.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.70 million and the lowest is $98.10 million. LivePerson reported sales of $79.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $363.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.20 million to $365.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $448.01 million, with estimates ranging from $441.54 million to $456.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. LivePerson’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,834 shares of company stock worth $20,550,976. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in LivePerson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in LivePerson by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 587,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $68.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.38.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.