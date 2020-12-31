908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock Price Up 7.9%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.38 and last traded at $60.38. Approximately 391,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 601,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.98.

In other 908 Devices news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Kevin Hrusovsky acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 193,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 355,000 shares of company stock worth $7,100,000 in the last ninety days.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

There is no company description available for 908 Devices Inc.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.