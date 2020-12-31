$859.01 Million in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to post $859.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $879.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $836.70 million. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $847.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Truist raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.06.

In other news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John China sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,196,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $476,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $383.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.77. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $383.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.