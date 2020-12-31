$787.62 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to post $787.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $795.00 million and the lowest is $778.63 million. Trimble reported sales of $824.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

TRMB stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.33. The stock had a trading volume of 584,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,885. Trimble has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $456,524.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,810,000 after purchasing an additional 901,337 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,697,000 after buying an additional 33,613 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Trimble by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after buying an additional 2,122,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Trimble by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,712,000 after buying an additional 118,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,927,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,459,000 after buying an additional 57,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.