75,387 Shares in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,029,000 after purchasing an additional 442,736 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 3.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,737,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,923,000 after acquiring an additional 173,203 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 52,099 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 39.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 248,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPRE opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $898.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $263.67 million during the quarter.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

