$74.71 Million in Sales Expected for Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to report $74.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.70 million to $74.71 million. Talend posted sales of $66.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $283.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.20 million to $283.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $314.67 million, with estimates ranging from $312.10 million to $317.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Talend’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TLND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talend currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

TLND stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68. Talend has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $148,978.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Talend by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Talend in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talend in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

