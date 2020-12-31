$737.43 Million in Sales Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post $737.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $675.29 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $888.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $3.90 on Wednesday, reaching $206.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $209.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.56 and its 200-day moving average is $165.34.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

