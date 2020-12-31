$69.47 Million in Sales Expected for BG Staffing, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGSF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BG Staffing, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGSF) will report sales of $69.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.95 million. BG Staffing reported sales of $72.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full-year sales of $277.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.19 million to $278.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $299.61 million, with estimates ranging from $298.93 million to $300.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BG Staffing.

BG Staffing (NASDAQ:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million.

NASDAQ BGSF opened at $12.87 on Thursday. BG Staffing has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

