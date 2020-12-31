5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.75

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020 // Comments off

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 39919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$242.70 million and a PE ratio of 48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

