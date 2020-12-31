5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.75

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 39919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$242.70 million and a PE ratio of 48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47.

Get 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) alerts:

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.