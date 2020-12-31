51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.80. 51job has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.46 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that 51job will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 1,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 426,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 394,806 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in 51job by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,486,000 after acquiring an additional 291,069 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of 51job by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,517,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,712,000 after purchasing an additional 197,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 51job by 7.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,869,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,249,000 after buying an additional 196,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 51job by 233.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after buying an additional 154,408 shares during the last quarter. 40.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

