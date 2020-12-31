$49.40 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to report $49.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.50 million and the highest is $50.30 million. U.S. Well Services reported sales of $92.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year sales of $245.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.40 million to $246.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $250.05 million, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $252.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 64.10% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 342,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USWS traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.02.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

