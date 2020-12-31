$4.45 Million in Sales Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report $4.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.30 million and the highest is $4.60 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 232.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $14.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $14.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.22 million, with estimates ranging from $19.09 million to $32.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,557,000. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,037,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 137,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,017,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

