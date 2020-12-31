$32.30 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to announce sales of $32.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.20 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $31.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $129.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.42 million to $130.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $140.39 million, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $143.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.67. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.33.

NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $278.90. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,487. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $181.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.64 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.18, for a total transaction of $70,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $665,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.90, for a total value of $260,839.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,762 shares of company stock worth $2,690,175. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 39.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 27.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 25.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.