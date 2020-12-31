30,600 Shares in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Movado Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Movado Group by 130.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Movado Group by 191.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Movado Group by 5,592.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $385.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

