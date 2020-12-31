$3.81 EPS Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce $3.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.87 and the lowest is $3.78. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $3.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.13 to $12.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.89 to $14.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stephens started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.78.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total transaction of $14,537,560.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $383.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $388.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.86.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

