$3.47 Million in Sales Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NYSE:OSW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NYSE:OSW) will report sales of $3.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $4.00 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $139.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $120.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $121.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $189.13 million, with estimates ranging from $155.20 million to $216.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NYSE:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million.

OSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OneSpaWorld has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the period.

OneSpaWorld stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. 863,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,570. The company has a market cap of $847.56 million and a P/E ratio of 22.17. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

