24,599 Shares in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Nkarta as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter worth $334,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter valued at $95,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at $960,000. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NKTX opened at $65.69 on Thursday. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.37.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

