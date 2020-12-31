$231.78 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to announce $231.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.86 million. Redfin reported sales of $233.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $873.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $871.43 million to $877.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDFN. Wolfe Research started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $227,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,380.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $251,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,004.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,112 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,802 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,257,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,292,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 186,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at $8,560,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. Redfin has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -97.08 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

