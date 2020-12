21st Century Technology (LON:C21) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16,600.00

Shares of 21st Century Technology PLC (LON:C21) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as £166 ($216.88) and last traded at £155 ($202.51), with a volume of 2444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £146 ($190.75).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,327.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.45 billion and a PE ratio of -6.07.

About 21st Century Technology (LON:C21)

21st Century Technology plc provides solutions to the transport community, solving complex requirements on and off the vehicles in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. It operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. The company offers CCTV, passenger counting, telematics and driver behavior, on-board Wi-Fi, and passenger systems for buses; FFCCTV, track and surrounds, video data retrieval, platform and premises, in-carriage, pantograph monitoring, and passenger systems for the freight and passenger rail markets; and mobile CCTV, passenger counting, driver behavior, passenger Wi-Fi, infotainment, and associated depot infrastructure to other public service and commercial vehicles.

