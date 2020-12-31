$21.30 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to announce $21.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.09 million. Investar reported sales of $18.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $84.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.89 million to $84.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $83.49 million, with estimates ranging from $82.18 million to $84.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Investar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Investar by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Investar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Investar by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISTR stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.75. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,941. The stock has a market cap of $177.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.36%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

