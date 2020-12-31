2,084 Shares in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Separately, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter worth about $1,882,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.84.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

