$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will report $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the lowest is $2.08 billion. PVH reported sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $7.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.48.

NYSE PVH opened at $95.52 on Thursday. PVH has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74.

In other PVH news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $472,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $945,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 430,856 shares of company stock worth $38,950,035. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of PVH by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 214,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,993 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.