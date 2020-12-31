$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will post sales of $2.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Wipro reported sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year sales of $8.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WIT shares. Investec downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Wipro stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 668,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,676. Wipro has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 413,447 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,560 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 20.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,978,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,258 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 118.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,579,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,535 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

