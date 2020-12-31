$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will report sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 962.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,342,000 after acquiring an additional 636,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,218,000 after acquiring an additional 480,931 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 147.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after acquiring an additional 433,246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,700,000 after acquiring an additional 184,206 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 68.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,136,000 after purchasing an additional 180,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $114.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

