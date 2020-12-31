$184.63 Million in Sales Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post sales of $184.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.78 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $192.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $710.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $709.30 million to $711.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $730.09 million, with estimates ranging from $694.70 million to $759.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 78,374 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 89,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORA traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $90.27. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

