180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, January 4th

Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, January 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, December 31st.

180 Degree Capital stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. 180 Degree Capital has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 16,400 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $31,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,684.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 124,169 shares of company stock valued at $237,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TURN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 6.0% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,920,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 109,075 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

