$128.55 Million in Sales Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to post $128.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $133.50 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $116.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $497.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $490.29 million to $506.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $578.54 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $609.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYE shares. BidaskClub raised Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

In related news, Director Lori A. Lutey purchased 10,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Foley purchased 2,380 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $38,722.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,724. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,082,000 after acquiring an additional 177,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 51,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Myers Industries by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYE stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $20.75. 6,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,026. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

