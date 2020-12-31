$119.93 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce $119.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $138.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $393.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.29 million to $394.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $431.51 million, with estimates ranging from $424.80 million to $442.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.63 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. 53,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,360. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $489.46 million, a PE ratio of 102.00, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $31.90.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

