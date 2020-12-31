1,173 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $206.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $208.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.